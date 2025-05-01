MediShares Price (MDS)
The live price of MediShares (MDS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.48K USD. MDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MediShares Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MediShares price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.14B USD
During today, the price change of MediShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MediShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MediShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MediShares to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-70.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MediShares: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.
