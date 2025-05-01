Mellow Man Price (MELLOW)
The live price of Mellow Man (MELLOW) today is 0.00976482 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 677.87K USD. MELLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mellow Man Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mellow Man price change within the day is +1.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.42M USD
During today, the price change of Mellow Man to USD was $ +0.00011213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mellow Man to USD was $ -0.0001780224.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mellow Man to USD was $ -0.0009828808.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mellow Man to USD was $ -0.009696743588491035.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011213
|+1.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001780224
|-1.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009828808
|-10.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009696743588491035
|-49.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mellow Man: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+1.16%
-4.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.
