MELON Price (MELON)
The live price of MELON (MELON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MELON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MELON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MELON price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MELON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MELON price information.
During today, the price change of MELON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MELON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MELON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MELON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MELON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector. The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance. With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more. About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for: - Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem. - Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts. Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month): - Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_ - Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo - Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard - Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/ - Website Active Users: 500K Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs. What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MELON to VND
₫--
|1 MELON to AUD
A$--
|1 MELON to GBP
￡--
|1 MELON to EUR
€--
|1 MELON to USD
$--
|1 MELON to MYR
RM--
|1 MELON to TRY
₺--
|1 MELON to JPY
¥--
|1 MELON to RUB
₽--
|1 MELON to INR
₹--
|1 MELON to IDR
Rp--
|1 MELON to KRW
₩--
|1 MELON to PHP
₱--
|1 MELON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MELON to BRL
R$--
|1 MELON to CAD
C$--
|1 MELON to BDT
৳--
|1 MELON to NGN
₦--
|1 MELON to UAH
₴--
|1 MELON to VES
Bs--
|1 MELON to PKR
Rs--
|1 MELON to KZT
₸--
|1 MELON to THB
฿--
|1 MELON to TWD
NT$--
|1 MELON to AED
د.إ--
|1 MELON to CHF
Fr--
|1 MELON to HKD
HK$--
|1 MELON to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MELON to MXN
$--