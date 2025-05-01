Memebets Price (MBET)
The live price of Memebets (MBET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.01K USD. MBET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Memebets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Memebets price change within the day is +2.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.41M USD
During today, the price change of Memebets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Memebets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Memebets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Memebets to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-96.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-96.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Memebets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+2.23%
-61.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MBET is the official token of Memebets.io, a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) price prediction game focused on memecoins. The platform allows users to place bets on the price movements of assets like $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PEPE in a fully on-chain environment. Smart contracts ensure transparent execution without intermediaries. A portion of game fees is allocated to buying back and burning $MBET, reducing overall supply over time. This deflationary model is designed to create long-term value while maintaining liquidity. Memebets offers a structured approach to speculative trading on memecoin price fluctuations within a decentralized framework.
