Menzy Price (MNZ)
The live price of Menzy (MNZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MNZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Menzy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Menzy price change within the day is +1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MNZ to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Menzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Menzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Menzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Menzy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Menzy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+1.24%
-0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Menzy is introducing a unique Move2Earn body movement count system for earning passive income in the form of MNZ Tokens. A lot of current Move2earn systems are step counts only but with Menzy we have developed a unique algorithmic system that detects any sort of activity or sport happening with the help of your mobile camera or acamera enabled device. Our system visually detects the activity being performed. Furthermore our software has the ability to identify the pose of an individual and the Menzy platform rewards the user for performing successful movements.
