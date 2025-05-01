Mercurial Price (MER)
The live price of Mercurial (MER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.68K USD. MER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mercurial Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mercurial price change within the day is +0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 563.02M USD
During today, the price change of Mercurial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mercurial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mercurial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mercurial to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mercurial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+0.15%
+24.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mercurial is stableswaps on steroids. On top of high efficiency/ low slippage swaps, we introduce dynamic fees and dynamic capital allocations to greatly improve profit potential for LPs, and liquidity depth for users. Two major innovations: - Dynamic fees: where fees are increased in periods of high volatility to increase LP profit and lowered in periods of low volatility to increase trading incentives - Dynamic capital allocation: where we deploy assets in the pools to yield generating opportunities across the Solana ecosystem. Mercurial aims to become the “one stop shop” for stable liquidity, helping to improve diversity and liquidity for stables on Solana, which is a major part of the DeFi use cases.
