MetaBeat Price ($BEAT)
The live price of MetaBeat ($BEAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 375.22K USD. $BEAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaBeat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MetaBeat price change within the day is +7.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 520.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BEAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BEAT price information.
During today, the price change of MetaBeat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaBeat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaBeat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaBeat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaBeat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.02%
+7.80%
+21.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is MetaBeat: METABEAT is an incentivization community platform, created in South Korea, based on NFT music blockchain technology. On METABEAT, Creators/Artists and Fans grow as partners through engagements and rewards. MetaBeat has created a leading copyright bounded NFT platform that empowers the relationship between creators/artists and Fans. By creating their own social economy, Fans can now convert their Fan activities into something bigger than a hobby. MetaBeat platform services: MetaBeat consists of 4 essential services; Drops, Mingle, Shout Out, and Marketplace. Drops: Fans receive their share of the royalties generated from their IP ownerships. Through DROPS, fans have direct access to own a piece of music IP, amongst many other creative projects, from their favorite creators/artists through NFT auctions. Mingle: With MINGLE, fans can stake their $BEAT tokens without a direct purchase of NFT to support their artists and receive rewards. They increase their $BEAT tokens by participating in Mingles of their favorite artists and build their MINGLE portfolio. Whether it’s a big or small show of support, they can control how much they’d like to stake and when. Shout Out: With SHOUT OUT, fans will be getting tokenized rewards for what they’ve already been doing this entire time, fan activities. When they register their personal social media accounts into the MetaBeat platform, MetaBeat’s Shout_Out Bot will calculate their rewards based on engagement. Fans can also continue receiving $BEAT Tokens by participating in all the missions and challenges that will be launched within the platform. Marketplace: On MetaBeat’s MARKETPLACE, fans will be able to trade their already acquired MetaBeat NFTs with other users, giving them more opportunities to be a part of their favorite creator/artist’s NFTs. Also in the Marketplace, Fanart can become validated NFTs, which can then be sold and traded within the platform, using $BEAT.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
