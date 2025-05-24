Metacraft Price (MCT)
The live price of Metacraft (MCT) today is 0.854678 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metacraft Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.08K USD
- Metacraft price change within the day is -5.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Metacraft to USD was $ -0.0534585089403894.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metacraft to USD was $ +0.1734974118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metacraft to USD was $ +0.4340871956.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metacraft to USD was $ +0.2844851470635864.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0534585089403894
|-5.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1734974118
|+20.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4340871956
|+50.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2844851470635864
|+49.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metacraft: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.37%
-5.88%
-17.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. In the future, MetaCraft will fork to create a meta universe game. For example: mapping on public chains such as BSC and ETH, allowing players to play on any chain; introducing social attributes to give each player a unique NFT identity. The game’s story, background, settings, newly added quest characters, and multiple open endings will all be jointly formulated by community members. When MetaCraft develops to a certain scale, we will visualize the game by adding a variety of animations and scenes, and MetaCraft will become an amazing production. In the fantasy world of swords and magic, many races peaceful lives in the mainland, until that day, a city appears in the sky, people call it to - Skycity. With the emergence of Sky City, there have been many caves on the mainland, and there is a treasure of the excitement of the adventurers and the murder of the people. The legendary, Sky City has the largest treasure and the strongest monster-dragon. Where did Sky City come from? What is the biggest treasure? Does the dragon really exist? Brave adventurers, build a unique NFT role to explore their own unique NFT characters.
