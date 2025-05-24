What is MetaQ (METAQ)

Based on the experience and know-how of consulting for the development optimization of large game companies, Metaplanet is developing NFT games professionally through specially customized blockchain mainnet technology. Our vision and strategy have two main goals. It is to first connect and expand the rewards of users who actively participate in the game, and the virtualized blockchain and NFT in real life. MetaPlanet's MetaQ platform is a decentralized network that serves as a hub that enables services in various industries by combining the virtual reality metaverse and blockchain technology centered on MetaPlanet's own mainnet, MetaQ. It plays a role in composing an ecosystem by allowing entertainment elements such as shopping and SNS to work in conjunction with the virtual economy. The goal of Metaplanet is to expand the network, starting with IP-based NFT games, and to maintain the active activities of various ecosystem members, including users, various companies, and developers. Games and NFTs use MetaQ's own mainnet, but for the convenience of users, the exchange has added a function to swap in its own wallet so that it can be traded with BSC.

MetaQ (METAQ) Resource Official Website