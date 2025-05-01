MetaZooMee Price (MZM)
The live price of MetaZooMee (MZM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MZM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetaZooMee Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.06 USD
- MetaZooMee price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MetaZooMee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaZooMee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaZooMee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaZooMee to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MetaZooMee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? MetaZooMee is a cutting-edge metaverse platform designed to revolutionize how individuals and communities interact, trade, and create in a virtual ecosystem. Our platform serves a broad spectrum of users, from educators and entrepreneurs to artists and socialites, offering a rich and immersive virtual experience across multiple sectors. What makes your project unique? What sets MetaZooMee apart is its focus on empowering users through decentralized governance and token-based community participation. Our platform offers an extensive range of applications, allowing users not just to socialize but also to conduct business, showcase NFT collections, and even facilitate virtual healthcare interactions. Our architecture supports rapid scalability, demonstrated by our recent deployment of 50 new virtual rooms within 48 hours, thereby meeting the diverse needs of a global user base. History of your project I have served as the Chief Operating Officer of MetaZooMee, contributing to nearly two years of intense development and strategic growth. Though our website was officially registered on December 8, 2021, our project's foundational work commenced well before that date. In this period, we've successfully navigated multiple developmental phases and launched a range of innovative features to augment the user experience. What's next for your project? The next phase for MetaZooMee involves a series of partnerships and integrations aimed at diversifying its practical applications. From supply chain tracking in agriculture to counterfeit prevention in retail, we are actively exploring avenues that can leverage our platform's robust capabilities. Furthermore, we're committed to continual technological updates to meet the evolving needs of our community. What can your token be used for? The native token of MetaZooMee serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem. It is designed to offer token holders the ability to actively participate in community governance. With voting rights on platform enhancements and updates, our token not only allows for a more engaged user base but also serves as a gateway to specialized features across the diverse range of applications our platform offers, from education and events to commerce and healthcare.
