Metronome Price (MET)
The live price of Metronome (MET) today is 0.275275 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.38M USD. MET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metronome Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Metronome price change within the day is +3.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.64M USD
During today, the price change of Metronome to USD was $ +0.01036694.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metronome to USD was $ +0.0323447574.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metronome to USD was $ +0.0743058891.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metronome to USD was $ -0.0568852186146446.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01036694
|+3.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0323447574
|+11.75%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0743058891
|+26.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0568852186146446
|-17.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metronome: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+3.91%
+6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metronome, found online at Metronome.io, under the symbol MTN. The cryptocurrency promises to deliver “institutional-class endurance” with cross-blockchain compatibility.The currency is being developed by Bloq, which announced Metronome in October 2017. Metronome is launched in early December 2017, with the first cross-chain transfers (between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic) scheduled for Q1 2018. Metronome released in December 2017. By Q1 2018, Metronome aims to become the world’s first cross-chain compatible cryptocurrency by adding Ethereum Classic support (the currency is initially built on Ethereum). Metronome’s cross-chain compatibility system involves creating exit receipts when leaving the chain and entering a new chain.
