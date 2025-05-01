Mexican Peso Tether Price (MXNT)
The live price of Mexican Peso Tether (MXNT) today is 0.053971 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MXNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mexican Peso Tether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mexican Peso Tether price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MXNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MXNT price information.
During today, the price change of Mexican Peso Tether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mexican Peso Tether to USD was $ +0.0042962427.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mexican Peso Tether to USD was $ +0.0057359407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mexican Peso Tether to USD was $ +0.00300380179728306.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0042962427
|+7.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0057359407
|+10.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00300380179728306
|+5.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mexican Peso Tether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MXN₮ is a stable digital asset that is pegged 1:1 to the Mexican Peso. MXN₮ was built by the trusted team of developers behind Tether USD₮ and it operates under tether.to.
|1 MXNT to VND
₫1,420.246865
|1 MXNT to AUD
A$0.08419476
|1 MXNT to GBP
￡0.04047825
|1 MXNT to EUR
€0.04749448
|1 MXNT to USD
$0.053971
|1 MXNT to MYR
RM0.23261501
|1 MXNT to TRY
₺2.07464524
|1 MXNT to JPY
¥7.80474631
|1 MXNT to RUB
₽4.41860577
|1 MXNT to INR
₹4.56756573
|1 MXNT to IDR
Rp899.51630686
|1 MXNT to KRW
₩77.10135147
|1 MXNT to PHP
₱3.01320093
|1 MXNT to EGP
￡E.2.74550477
|1 MXNT to BRL
R$0.30601557
|1 MXNT to CAD
C$0.07447998
|1 MXNT to BDT
৳6.5790649
|1 MXNT to NGN
₦86.63047123
|1 MXNT to UAH
₴2.2451936
|1 MXNT to VES
Bs4.641506
|1 MXNT to PKR
Rs15.21550432
|1 MXNT to KZT
₸27.77671486
|1 MXNT to THB
฿1.80694908
|1 MXNT to TWD
NT$1.73031026
|1 MXNT to AED
د.إ0.19807357
|1 MXNT to CHF
Fr0.04425622
|1 MXNT to HKD
HK$0.41827525
|1 MXNT to MAD
.د.م0.49977146
|1 MXNT to MXN
$1.05945073