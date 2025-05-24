MiaSwap Price (MIA)
The live price of MiaSwap (MIA) today is 0.01368558 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MiaSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 118.61 USD
- MiaSwap price change within the day is -14.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MiaSwap to USD was $ -0.0023977687656655698.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MiaSwap to USD was $ +0.0122125065.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MiaSwap to USD was $ +0.0049664956.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MiaSwap to USD was $ -0.002080752619969778.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0023977687656655698
|-14.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0122125065
|+89.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0049664956
|+36.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002080752619969778
|-13.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of MiaSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-14.90%
+0.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MiaSwap is the first AMM decentralized exchange in the ONUS Chain ecosystem, providing various farming features, including: - Swap: With this feature, users can trade and exchange assets easily and quickly with abundant liquidity. - Add Liquidity: Users add their assets to liquidity pools to receive the transaction fees and LP tokens of the pool provided with liquidity. - Yield Farm: This feature allows users to stake LP tokens to receive MIA as rewards, thereby increasing passive income with an attractive APR. - Mining Pools: With Mining Pools, users can stake MIA and ONUS to get other assets in return. By staking the MIA received from Yield Farm.
