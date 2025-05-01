Mind Price (MND)
The live price of Mind (MND) today is 0.00829383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 802.50K USD. MND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mind Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mind price change within the day is +12.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 97.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MND price information.
During today, the price change of Mind to USD was $ +0.00093383.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mind to USD was $ +0.0010288960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mind to USD was $ -0.0006755681.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mind to USD was $ -0.01259445954717222.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00093383
|+12.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010288960
|+12.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006755681
|-8.14%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01259445954717222
|-60.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mind: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+12.69%
+12.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mind is an agnostic graph-based meta-programming language designed for both AI & humans, enabling easy program creation & modification through natural language.
|1 MND to VND
₫218.25213645
|1 MND to AUD
A$0.0129383748
|1 MND to GBP
￡0.0062203725
|1 MND to EUR
€0.0072985704
|1 MND to USD
$0.00829383
|1 MND to MYR
RM0.0357464073
|1 MND to TRY
₺0.3192295167
|1 MND to JPY
¥1.192652754
|1 MND to RUB
₽0.6812551962
|1 MND to INR
₹0.7023215244
|1 MND to IDR
Rp138.2304447078
|1 MND to KRW
₩11.8483167231
|1 MND to PHP
₱0.4632104055
|1 MND to EGP
￡E.0.4222388853
|1 MND to BRL
R$0.0470260161
|1 MND to CAD
C$0.0113625471
|1 MND to BDT
৳1.0079491599
|1 MND to NGN
₦13.3340734293
|1 MND to UAH
₴0.3442768833
|1 MND to VES
Bs0.71326938
|1 MND to PKR
Rs2.3316444279
|1 MND to KZT
₸4.2358248576
|1 MND to THB
฿0.2782579965
|1 MND to TWD
NT$0.2660660664
|1 MND to AED
د.إ0.0304383561
|1 MND to CHF
Fr0.0068009406
|1 MND to HKD
HK$0.0642771825
|1 MND to MAD
.د.م0.0768008658
|1 MND to MXN
$0.1627249446