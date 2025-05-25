MindWaveDAO Price (NILA)
The live price of MindWaveDAO (NILA) today is 0.084928 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.33M USD. NILA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MindWaveDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MindWaveDAO price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 792.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NILA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NILA price information.
During today, the price change of MindWaveDAO to USD was $ -0.00035128758960488.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MindWaveDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MindWaveDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MindWaveDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00035128758960488
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MindWaveDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-0.41%
-0.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MindWaveDAO is a pioneering initiative designed to harness decentralized technology, economic resilience, and cognitive empowerment within the Web3 landscape. Structured on a Bitcoin-based yield infrastructure and fortified by a reinsured Layer 2 blockchain architecture, MindWaveDAO strategically integrates four critical verticals: AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech. Each vertical functions not as isolated components but as interoperable modules contributing collectively toward scalable value exchange, decentralized innovation, and enhanced strategic clarity.
