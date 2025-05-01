Miraya 7f Price (M7F)
The live price of Miraya 7f (M7F) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.73K USD. M7F to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Miraya 7f Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Miraya 7f price change within the day is -8.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.88M USD
During today, the price change of Miraya 7f to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Miraya 7f to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Miraya 7f to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Miraya 7f to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+17.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Miraya 7f: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.02%
-8.28%
-1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Miraya 7f is an autonomous agent for helping token launches promote their tokens through KOLs/Degens by increasing the hype on X. With Miraya 7f, you can create campaigns, x users start posting using the campaign-relevant hashtag and get incentivized. It consists of 3 agents work autonomously with each other Terminal Agent: Tag Miraya to launch a campaign—it sets a unique hashtag, generates an address within the TEE, and verifies if the user has funded it. Users can also pay extra to have their campaign promoted through Miraya’s official automated posts. Scoring Agent: It scores posts and assigns points to all accounts using the campaign-specific hashtag for a campaign. To prevent spam and AI-generated posts, it employs a Points Factor formula. Fee Incentive Agent: While distributing funds to users, it evaluates the campaign’s success based on predefined campaign weights and charges a fee ranging from 1-7% per campaign. This process is powered by a fine-tuned ML model.
