MISHA Price (MISHA)
The live price of MISHA (MISHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.16K USD. MISHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MISHA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MISHA price change within the day is -3.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MISHA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of MISHA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MISHA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MISHA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MISHA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MISHA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-3.93%
+37.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Misha (MISHA) - A Community-Driven Project Inspired by 'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story,' Misha is a newly celebrated dog, adored by the crypto community, and famously associated with Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. Misha appeared in the end credits of "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story," a globally premiered documentary that brought Misha into the spotlight. This project pays homage to Misha, drawing inspiration from the loyalty, resilience, and community spirit the dog represents. Misha is the first token of its kind deployed on Ethereum, fully owned and managed with love by its global community. What sets this project apart is its dedication to decentralization and the collective effort of its members to restore and grow the project after it faced initial challenges. Despite difficulties, the community came together to rebuild key assets and infrastructure, showcasing a united front for the success of the token. The $MISHA token is not only a tribute to the beloved dog but also serves as a symbol of unity and perseverance within the blockchain ecosystem. Entirely community-owned and operated, this project reflects the power of collaboration and shared vision in the decentralized finance space.
