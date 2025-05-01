Miss Kaka Price (KAKA)
The live price of Miss Kaka (KAKA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.40K USD. KAKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Miss Kaka Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Miss Kaka price change within the day is -4.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Miss Kaka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Miss Kaka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Miss Kaka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Miss Kaka to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Miss Kaka: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-4.06%
-18.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Miss Kaka ($KAKA) – The Adorable Meme Coin with Big Potential! Meet Miss Kaka ($KAKA), the super cute teddy dog of Binance founder YiHe, now immortalized as the latest meme coin sensation! Inspired by the charm and playfulness of Miss Kaka herself, $KAKA is more than just a token—it’s a community-driven movement bringing together dog lovers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto fans alike. With fun utilities, viral potential, and a strong Binance connection, $KAKA is set to become the next big thing in the meme coin space. Get ready to wag, woof, and win with Miss Kaka ($KAKA)! 🐶🚀 Stay tuned for launch updates and join the KAKA Army today
