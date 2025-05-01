Mobster Price (MOB)
The live price of Mobster (MOB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mobster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mobster price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Mobster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mobster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mobster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mobster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mobster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.11%
-0.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude. Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency ! Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites ! next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club ! Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !
