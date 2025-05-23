Molten Price (MOLTEN)
The live price of Molten (MOLTEN) today is 0.149413 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOLTEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Molten Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.99K USD
- Molten price change within the day is -7.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Molten to USD was $ -0.0113798313203352.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Molten to USD was $ +0.0260714628.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Molten to USD was $ -0.0564573306.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Molten to USD was $ -0.2880286141181706.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0113798313203352
|-7.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0260714628
|+17.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0564573306
|-37.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2880286141181706
|-65.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Molten: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.17%
-7.07%
-14.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Molten is a secure, ultra low cost, OEV protected, layer 2 made for traders. By offering the best experience on chain, Molten is the best place to trade on top of any existing protocol, while protecting the protocols at the same time.
