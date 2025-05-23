What is MOMOJI (EMOJI)

Emoji are gradually gaining popularity, allowing us to express emotions instead of using words. Human emotions are incredibly diverse and seemingly limitless, so emoji are becoming more diverse and richer. Which emoji do you like the most? Join Momoji now, We hope this will be a community for emoji enthusiasts who enjoy connecting and sharing their emotions using emoji. Momoji promotes the value of emotions, connecting people who appreciate the diversity and fun of emoji.Additionally, you can participate in activities to create new emojis and have a chance to win great prizes from us. Momoji will also collaborate with partners to launch unique and meaningful emoji sets so that many users can freely share their emotions. Are you ready to join this creative journey of emotions with us? Momoji promises to bring many wonderful experiences to you.

MOMOJI (EMOJI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website