Monkeys Price (MONKEYS)
The live price of Monkeys (MONKEYS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MONKEYS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monkeys Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.40 USD
- Monkeys price change within the day is +5.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monkeys to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+51.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monkeys: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
+5.78%
+10.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We begin with Meme and Community project What makes your project unique? 1/ We are 14 days alive trading on Dextool 2/ We are fully community driven and Decentrallized - No dev wallets - No marketing wallets - No initial wallets - Liquidity is locked for 100 YEARS - Admins and Community work as volunteers (Like me) - Legend story that we initially are #MONKEYS and then A gourp of admin (NOT all admin) want to relaunch with a contract that with 6% tax for trading We admins completely not agree with these TAX FARMING, our core is that We are community so we will build from community Then They just draw some members on us then gather in 1 wallet and dump 34 ETH out of chart so We litterraly go to ZERO However, The legend is being made, we still building from ashes, that you can see we are at 1.5 Million marketcap now and just brokle the 3 millnion marketcap yesterday History of your project.: We are the first one that took #Monkeys list from Elon musk to making project So The first developer created contracted and add liquidity himself then locked 100 years, we drive that into 5 million marketcap then that the story happen we back to zero Dev sold his tokens, so we now fully decentrallized Unlike old meme trend like #Doges we are #monkeys, We have a truly legend story that being told What’s next for your project? 1/ Building more uinity for #monkeys holders (far future) 2/ The biggest meme community for now! What can your token be used for? We will find the way to do that
