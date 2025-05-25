Monsterra Price (MSTR)
The live price of Monsterra (MSTR) today is 0.149545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.88M USD. MSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monsterra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Monsterra price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.55M USD
During today, the price change of Monsterra to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monsterra to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monsterra to USD was $ +20.6049441259.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monsterra to USD was $ +0.1476428199789054736.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ +20.6049441259
|+13,778.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1476428199789054736
|+7,761.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Monsterra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🌈 Monsterra by @CrescentShineStudio is the #1 Multi-chain P2E on #BNB, #Avalanche, #OKX, #AuraNetwork with Free to Play & Earn Model. Monsterra powered by CrescentShine Studio is one of the Top GameFi projects on BNB Chain(By DappRadar) & Avalanche & OKC and upcoming on AURA Network with 450K ++ Gamers till now. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment. A quick rundown of Monsterra: ☀️$2,5M fundraised by Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures ☀️Various utilities for both NFT & tokens ☀️Unique land shaping and highly customizable mechanics. ☀️Special Breeding mechanism between 5 races with unique DNAs; ☀️6 Dynamic Battle Modes (PvE & PvP), Clan modes & mini-games. ☀️Innovative token & NFT staking allows to use while staking tokens. ☀️Large ecosystem with easy scalability for Multi-chain, Multi-device & Multi-language. ☀️Balanced economy with many anti-inflation mechanisms. 9- COMPONENT ECOSYSTEM : 1/ Gameplay: https://onelink.to/sbadfd 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Bridges (for multi chain): https://bridge.monsterra.io/ 6/ Guild Portal- Clan Mode 7/ Portal Games https://minigames.monsterra.io/#/home 8/ MonsWallet: https://wallet.monsterra.io/ 9/ MonsTV: TBC 💥MORE INFORMATION AT: 👉 Trailer Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0IP4Oajxxc 👉 Gameplay Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYHd-RHI_g 👉 Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.monsterra.io/
