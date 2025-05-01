Moongate is a decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that enables users to launch tokens and integrate AI-powered agents with ease. Through the Moongate Framework, users can create and deploy custom tokens with various tokenomic models, including staking, deflationary mechanics, and transaction fees. Additionally, Moongate allows for seamless integration of AI agents, such as 𝕏 bots, Telegram bots, and Discord bots, which can automate tasks, facilitate user engagement, and enhance blockchain interactions. The platform is designed to be accessible for both developers and non-technical users, providing a streamlined and efficient way to deploy blockchain-based solutions. Moongate also implements a revenue-sharing model, where fees generated from token launches and AI agent integrations are distributed to MGTAI token holders, buyback & burn mechanisms, and project development. With scalability and security in mind, Moongate aims to expand its ecosystem by incorporating additional blockchain support, governance tools, and decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.