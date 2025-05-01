MultiPlanetary Inus Price (INUS)
The live price of MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MultiPlanetary Inus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MultiPlanetary Inus price change within the day is +3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MultiPlanetary Inus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MultiPlanetary Inus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MultiPlanetary Inus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MultiPlanetary Inus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MultiPlanetary Inus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+3.14%
+4.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? MultiPlanetary INUS - The first ever token that combines P2E with AI to unify the top Meme coin community. What makes your project unique? INUS mission is "to make MEME practical." As a token to give Meme a practical application, INUS has chosen to use the P2E game as a vehicle, combined with AI, to provide the market with a second generation Memecoin. History of your project. What’s next for your project? Release P2E games combined with AI What can your token be used for?
