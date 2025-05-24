Muon Price (MUON)
The live price of Muon (MUON) today is 0.01056756 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 230.89K USD. MUON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Muon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Muon price change within the day is -11.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MUON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUON price information.
During today, the price change of Muon to USD was $ -0.00137995130606529.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Muon to USD was $ +0.0078655268.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Muon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Muon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00137995130606529
|-11.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0078655268
|+74.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Muon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-11.55%
-17.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Muon is a decentralized, general-purpose validation layer for Web3. It enables dApps to run off-chain micro-validators (MuonApps) that process, validate, and sign data before pushing it on-chain. With a modular architecture secured by Threshold Signature Schemes (TSS), Shield Nodes, and EigenLayer, Muon powers scalable, trustless applications like oracles, bridges, and verifiable randomness tools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MUON to VND
₫270.96280596
|1 MUON to AUD
A$0.0161683668
|1 MUON to GBP
￡0.0077143188
|1 MUON to EUR
€0.0091937772
|1 MUON to USD
$0.01056756
|1 MUON to MYR
RM0.0447007788
|1 MUON to TRY
₺0.4108667328
|1 MUON to JPY
¥1.506405678
|1 MUON to RUB
₽0.8398039932
|1 MUON to INR
₹0.8989823292
|1 MUON to IDR
Rp170.4444922668
|1 MUON to KRW
₩14.4365550672
|1 MUON to PHP
₱0.5848087704
|1 MUON to EGP
￡E.0.5271098928
|1 MUON to BRL
R$0.0596010384
|1 MUON to CAD
C$0.0144775572
|1 MUON to BDT
৳1.2875515104
|1 MUON to NGN
₦16.8005182392
|1 MUON to UAH
₴0.4387650912
|1 MUON to VES
Bs0.99335064
|1 MUON to PKR
Rs2.9792065152
|1 MUON to KZT
₸5.40530694
|1 MUON to THB
฿0.3433400244
|1 MUON to TWD
NT$0.3167097732
|1 MUON to AED
د.إ0.0387829452
|1 MUON to CHF
Fr0.0086653992
|1 MUON to HKD
HK$0.0827439948
|1 MUON to MAD
.د.م0.0971158764
|1 MUON to MXN
$0.2033198544