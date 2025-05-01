Must Price (MUST)
The live price of Must (MUST) today is 0.858813 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.08K USD. MUST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Must Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Must price change within the day is +0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 101.39K USD
During today, the price change of Must to USD was $ +0.00348414.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Must to USD was $ -0.2013706075.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Must to USD was $ -0.3565037538.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Must to USD was $ -1.960846218843274.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00348414
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2013706075
|-23.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3565037538
|-41.51%
|90 Days
|$ -1.960846218843274
|-69.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Must: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.41%
+2.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A DeFi powered Blockchain game with yield generating NFT.
|1 MUST to VND
₫22,599.664095
|1 MUST to AUD
A$1.33974828
|1 MUST to GBP
￡0.64410975
|1 MUST to EUR
€0.75575544
|1 MUST to USD
$0.858813
|1 MUST to MYR
RM3.70148403
|1 MUST to TRY
₺33.05571237
|1 MUST to JPY
¥123.53166192
|1 MUST to RUB
₽70.52572356
|1 MUST to INR
₹72.70710858
|1 MUST to IDR
Rp14,313.54427458
|1 MUST to KRW
₩1,226.87448741
|1 MUST to PHP
₱47.93035353
|1 MUST to EGP
￡E.43.72216983
|1 MUST to BRL
R$4.86946971
|1 MUST to CAD
C$1.17657381
|1 MUST to BDT
৳104.37154389
|1 MUST to NGN
₦1,380.72224823
|1 MUST to UAH
₴35.64932763
|1 MUST to VES
Bs73.857918
|1 MUST to PKR
Rs241.43809869
|1 MUST to KZT
₸438.61297536
|1 MUST to THB
฿28.81317615
|1 MUST to TWD
NT$27.55072104
|1 MUST to AED
د.إ3.15184371
|1 MUST to CHF
Fr0.70422666
|1 MUST to HKD
HK$6.65580075
|1 MUST to MAD
.د.م7.95260838
|1 MUST to MXN
$16.84991106