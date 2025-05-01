MUTATIO Price (FLIES)
The live price of MUTATIO (FLIES) today is 0.3705 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 205.34K USD. FLIES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MUTATIO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MUTATIO price change within the day is -1.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 554.23K USD
During today, the price change of MUTATIO to USD was $ -0.0064466431291839.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUTATIO to USD was $ -0.0007813104.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUTATIO to USD was $ +0.0477519295.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUTATIO to USD was $ -0.1751676438439335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0064466431291839
|-1.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007813104
|-0.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0477519295
|+12.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1751676438439335
|-32.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of MUTATIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.71%
+5.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
