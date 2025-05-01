Nafter Price (NAFT)
The live price of Nafter (NAFT) today is 0.00029046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 128.15K USD. NAFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nafter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nafter price change within the day is -2.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 441.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NAFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NAFT price information.
During today, the price change of Nafter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nafter to USD was $ -0.0000235337.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nafter to USD was $ -0.0000239243.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nafter to USD was $ -0.00011312304477939466.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000235337
|-8.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000239243
|-8.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00011312304477939466
|-28.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nafter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-2.56%
-5.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Nafter platform will belong to ALL creators and their fans. We will be supporting all forms of content. We look to be the NFT content platform on blockchain for all mainstream and up and coming influencers and creators. Nafter allows creators to seamlessly snap, post & mint their content directly from their smartphone in a way never done before!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NAFT to VND
₫7.6434549
|1 NAFT to AUD
A$0.0004531176
|1 NAFT to GBP
￡0.000217845
|1 NAFT to EUR
€0.0002556048
|1 NAFT to USD
$0.00029046
|1 NAFT to MYR
RM0.0012518826
|1 NAFT to TRY
₺0.0111798054
|1 NAFT to JPY
¥0.0417797664
|1 NAFT to RUB
₽0.0238525752
|1 NAFT to INR
₹0.0245816298
|1 NAFT to IDR
Rp4.8409980636
|1 NAFT to KRW
₩0.4149424422
|1 NAFT to PHP
₱0.0162105726
|1 NAFT to EGP
￡E.0.0147873186
|1 NAFT to BRL
R$0.0016469082
|1 NAFT to CAD
C$0.0003979302
|1 NAFT to BDT
৳0.0352996038
|1 NAFT to NGN
₦0.4669754466
|1 NAFT to UAH
₴0.0120569946
|1 NAFT to VES
Bs0.02497956
|1 NAFT to PKR
Rs0.0816570198
|1 NAFT to KZT
₸0.1483437312
|1 NAFT to THB
฿0.0097420284
|1 NAFT to TWD
NT$0.0093179568
|1 NAFT to AED
د.إ0.0010659882
|1 NAFT to CHF
Fr0.0002381772
|1 NAFT to HKD
HK$0.002251065
|1 NAFT to MAD
.د.م0.0026896596
|1 NAFT to MXN
$0.0056988252