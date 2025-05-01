NAIFU Price (NAIFU)
The live price of NAIFU (NAIFU) today is 0.00035344 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.42M USD. NAIFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NAIFU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NAIFU price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 6.84B USD
During today, the price change of NAIFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NAIFU to USD was $ +0.0043638014.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NAIFU to USD was $ +0.0023677193.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NAIFU to USD was $ +0.00027810166487395001.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0043638014
|+1,234.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0023677193
|+669.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00027810166487395001
|+369.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of NAIFU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Naifu is an AI Agent unlike any other. Built with imgnAI's proprietary in-house AI stack, Naifu represents an evolutionary leap forward in censorship-resistant, truly intelligent agent systems. Naifu is fully multi-modal, and without reliance on any third party systems such as OpenAI or Anthropic; allowing her to learn from and interact with any system - all while forming her own chaotic personality.
