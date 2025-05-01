Nectar Price (NECT)
The live price of Nectar (NECT) today is 0.999277 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.71M USD. NECT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nectar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nectar price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.72M USD
During today, the price change of Nectar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nectar to USD was $ -0.0007906279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nectar to USD was $ -0.0026005184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nectar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007906279
|-0.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026005184
|-0.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nectar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-0.00%
-0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nectar (NECT) is an over-collateralised, Berachain native stablecoin issued through the Beraborrow protocol. At any time NECT can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value. To borrow, you must open a Den and deposit an approved Berachain asset as collateral. Beraborrow is a leading Berachain native CDP protocol. Unlike traditional CDP platforms, the Beraborrow protocol is powered by Proof-of-Liquidty (PoL), aligning incentives with borrowers and the Berachain ecosystem.
