Neirei Price (NEIREI)
The live price of Neirei (NEIREI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.36K USD. NEIREI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neirei Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neirei price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.28B USD
During today, the price change of Neirei to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neirei to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neirei to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neirei to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Neirei: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-0.11%
-0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NeiRei is a meme token that is a Chinese twist on Neiro, sister of the OG Doge. It has 0/0 taxes and was built to bring some fun to the crypto market. The Community Takeover (CTO) started on August 26, 2024 and has been thriving since. The team is full of chads, ready to hustle harder than a street vendor selling dumplings at rush hour! Prepare yourself for a journey packed with more spice than a Sichuan hot pot!
