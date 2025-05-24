Neka Kayda Price (NEKA)
The live price of Neka Kayda (NEKA) today is 0.00001297 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.97K USD. NEKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neka Kayda Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neka Kayda price change within the day is -1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEKA price information.
During today, the price change of Neka Kayda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neka Kayda to USD was $ -0.0000068689.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neka Kayda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neka Kayda to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000068689
|-52.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Neka Kayda: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-1.37%
-15.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is Neka Kayda, the first cloned red ghost wolf. She is rare, special, and truly one of a kind. We are proud to use her as the face of our new project on Solana. Her story is powerful and different, which makes our project stand out. This is not just another token — it’s a creative and exciting journey where Neka leads the way. The project is simple to join, open to everyone, and full of energy. Neka brings a wild, strong spirit that connects with people. Her image and story will stay in people’s minds and make them feel like they are part of something unique and meaningful.
|1 NEKA to VND
₫0.33256377
|1 NEKA to AUD
A$0.0000198441
|1 NEKA to GBP
￡0.0000094681
|1 NEKA to EUR
€0.0000112839
|1 NEKA to USD
$0.00001297
|1 NEKA to MYR
RM0.0000548631
|1 NEKA to TRY
₺0.0005042736
|1 NEKA to JPY
¥0.0018488735
|1 NEKA to RUB
₽0.0010307259
|1 NEKA to INR
₹0.0011033579
|1 NEKA to IDR
Rp0.2091935191
|1 NEKA to KRW
₩0.0177185764
|1 NEKA to PHP
₱0.0007177598
|1 NEKA to EGP
￡E.0.0006469436
|1 NEKA to BRL
R$0.0000731508
|1 NEKA to CAD
C$0.0000177689
|1 NEKA to BDT
৳0.0015802648
|1 NEKA to NGN
₦0.0206199654
|1 NEKA to UAH
₴0.0005385144
|1 NEKA to VES
Bs0.00121918
|1 NEKA to PKR
Rs0.0036565024
|1 NEKA to KZT
₸0.006634155
|1 NEKA to THB
฿0.0004213953
|1 NEKA to TWD
NT$0.0003887109
|1 NEKA to AED
د.إ0.0000475999
|1 NEKA to CHF
Fr0.0000106354
|1 NEKA to HKD
HK$0.0001015551
|1 NEKA to MAD
.د.م0.0001191943
|1 NEKA to MXN
$0.0002495428