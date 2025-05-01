Nekocoin Price (((=ↀΩↀ=)))
The live price of Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.59M USD. ((=ↀΩↀ=)) to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nekocoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nekocoin price change within the day is -2.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.74B USD
During today, the price change of Nekocoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nekocoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nekocoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nekocoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nekocoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.29%
-2.28%
-13.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nekodex is the first gas-less smart account that allows you to interact with DeFi on any chain with a single click. Powered by Perpetual Protocol V3, Nekodex brings the Smart Liquidity Framework to life through partnerships with ZeroDev—a leader in account abstraction wallet technology—and Across Protocol—a leader in chain abstraction technology. Nekodex offers users a silky smooth mobile experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEXs), while remaining non-custodial and secure.
