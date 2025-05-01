NeoNet AI by SuiAI Price (NEONET)
The live price of NeoNet AI by SuiAI (NEONET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 154.66K USD. NEONET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NeoNet AI by SuiAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NeoNet AI by SuiAI price change within the day is +0.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEONET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEONET price information.
During today, the price change of NeoNet AI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NeoNet AI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NeoNet AI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NeoNet AI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+146.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NeoNet AI by SuiAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.03%
+0.95%
+61.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NeoNet AI is a Matrix-inspired AI agent designed to simplify the Sui ecosystem for crypto traders and investors. It leverages advanced tools to provide real-time market insights, token analysis, and safety checks, ensuring secure and informed trading decisions. As part of a collaborative AI network, $NEONET works with other specialized agents to create a smarter, safer, and more engaging experience within the Sui blockchain ecosystem.
