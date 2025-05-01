NerdBot Price (NERD)
The live price of NerdBot (NERD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.90K USD. NERD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NerdBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NerdBot price change within the day is -2.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.70M USD
During today, the price change of NerdBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NerdBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NerdBot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NerdBot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-83.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-85.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NerdBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.53%
+9.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NerdBot is a Telegram bot that provides advanced cryptocurrency trading analytics and insights, simplifying the research process and boosting the trading experience. It's empowered by The Data Nerd, a cryptocurrency on-chain research and analytics firm
