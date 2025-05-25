Nest BTC Vault Price (NBTC)
The live price of Nest BTC Vault (NBTC) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nest BTC Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nest BTC Vault price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Nest BTC Vault to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest BTC Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest BTC Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest BTC Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nest BTC Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nBTC is a risk-free yield strategy built specifically for BTC holders. By using delta-neutral futures positions on regulated markets like CME, it captures premium without exposing users to Bitcoin price swings. It’s a way to earn stable, institutional-grade yield while keeping your BTC working. Returns on this vault are paid in Bitcoin.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NBTC to VND
₫25,641
|1 NBTC to AUD
A$1.53
|1 NBTC to GBP
￡0.73
|1 NBTC to EUR
€0.87
|1 NBTC to USD
$1
|1 NBTC to MYR
RM4.23
|1 NBTC to TRY
₺38.88
|1 NBTC to JPY
¥142.55
|1 NBTC to RUB
₽79.47
|1 NBTC to INR
₹85.07
|1 NBTC to IDR
Rp16,129.03
|1 NBTC to KRW
₩1,366.12
|1 NBTC to PHP
₱55.34
|1 NBTC to EGP
￡E.49.88
|1 NBTC to BRL
R$5.64
|1 NBTC to CAD
C$1.37
|1 NBTC to BDT
৳121.84
|1 NBTC to NGN
₦1,589.82
|1 NBTC to UAH
₴41.52
|1 NBTC to VES
Bs94
|1 NBTC to PKR
Rs281.92
|1 NBTC to KZT
₸511.5
|1 NBTC to THB
฿32.49
|1 NBTC to TWD
NT$29.97
|1 NBTC to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 NBTC to CHF
Fr0.82
|1 NBTC to HKD
HK$7.83
|1 NBTC to MAD
.د.م9.19
|1 NBTC to MXN
$19.24