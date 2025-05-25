Nest Elixir Vault Price (NELIXIR)
The live price of Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) today is 1.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NELIXIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nest Elixir Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nest Elixir Vault price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Nest Elixir Vault to USD was $ +0.000118.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Elixir Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Elixir Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Elixir Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000118
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nest Elixir Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At Nest, our mission is to bring the world closer to a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem. Our permissionless protocol enables anyone to earn institutional-grade yields from real-world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments in the form of tokens that represent yield streams. These tokens, what we technically refer to as vault tokens, can be managed or traded independently of the underlying tokens, permissionlessly.
