The live price of Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.00K USD. NINSTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nest Institutional Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nest Institutional Vault price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00K USD

Get real-time price updates of the NINSTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NINSTO price information.

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Nest Institutional Vault to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Institutional Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Institutional Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Institutional Vault to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Nest Institutional Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO)

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets. Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nINSTO is a curated earn strategy built for institutional-grade liquidity and adaptive yield. It combines tokenized money market funds from UBS uMint and Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The result is a balanced portfolio of conservative short-term debt and dynamic market-driven returns. Designed for stability without sacrificing performance, nINSTO delivers trusted income across traditional and digital markets.

