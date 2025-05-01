Netswap Price (NETT)
The live price of Netswap (NETT) today is 0.04776785 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 519.57K USD. NETT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Netswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Netswap price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NETT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NETT price information.
During today, the price change of Netswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Netswap to USD was $ +0.0009373771.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Netswap to USD was $ -0.0106423760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Netswap to USD was $ -0.04551248347077805.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009373771
|+1.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0106423760
|-22.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04551248347077805
|-48.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Netswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+0.00%
-3.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Netswap is the 1st Native DEX built on Metis Andromeda Layer 2 Network, benefiting from its lightspeed and low-cost transaction, security, scalability, decentralization and much more advantages.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NETT to VND
₫1,257.01097275
|1 NETT to AUD
A$0.074517846
|1 NETT to GBP
￡0.0358258875
|1 NETT to EUR
€0.042035708
|1 NETT to USD
$0.04776785
|1 NETT to MYR
RM0.2058794335
|1 NETT to TRY
₺1.8385845465
|1 NETT to JPY
¥6.870927544
|1 NETT to RUB
₽3.922695842
|1 NETT to INR
₹4.0425931455
|1 NETT to IDR
Rp796.130514881
|1 NETT to KRW
₩68.2397174745
|1 NETT to PHP
₱2.6659237085
|1 NETT to EGP
￡E.2.4318612435
|1 NETT to BRL
R$0.2708437095
|1 NETT to CAD
C$0.0654419545
|1 NETT to BDT
৳5.8052268105
|1 NETT to NGN
₦76.7968501235
|1 NETT to UAH
₴1.9828434535
|1 NETT to VES
Bs4.1080351
|1 NETT to PKR
Rs13.4289756705
|1 NETT to KZT
₸24.395996352
|1 NETT to THB
฿1.602133689
|1 NETT to TWD
NT$1.532392628
|1 NETT to AED
د.إ0.1753080095
|1 NETT to CHF
Fr0.039169637
|1 NETT to HKD
HK$0.3702008375
|1 NETT to MAD
.د.م0.442330291
|1 NETT to MXN
$0.937205217