Neutra Finance Price (NEU)
The live price of Neutra Finance (NEU) today is 0.059706 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 118.38K USD. NEU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neutra Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neutra Finance price change within the day is +0.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.98M USD
During today, the price change of Neutra Finance to USD was $ +0.00020706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neutra Finance to USD was $ +0.0004683219.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neutra Finance to USD was $ -0.0013911498.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neutra Finance to USD was $ -0.00382502949601067.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020706
|+0.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004683219
|+0.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013911498
|-2.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00382502949601067
|-6.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Neutra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.35%
-2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neutra Finance aims to make risk-hedged, sustainable investment strategies easily accessible for anyone, anywhere through automated strategy vaults. Neutra Finance strives to make this process simple and easy so that anyone who wants to protect their funds and earn stable returns in any market condition can do so. Neutra Finance has now completed its launch, starting with the GLP Delta Neutra Valuts strategy. The next strategy is a market neutral strategy using Sushi Swap. NEU is the utility and governance token of Neutra Finance. By staking NEU, users will earn Protocol fees in stablecoins, Escrowed NEU (esNEU), Fee Boosters
