neversol Price (NEVER)
The live price of neversol (NEVER) today is 0.00000121 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.99K USD. NEVER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key neversol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- neversol price change within the day is -6.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.38B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEVER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEVER price information.
During today, the price change of neversol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of neversol to USD was $ +0.0000004942.
In the past 60 days, the price change of neversol to USD was $ +0.0000003080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of neversol to USD was $ -0.000004440045525587275.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000004942
|+40.85%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000003080
|+25.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000004440045525587275
|-78.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of neversol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-6.14%
+38.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy. Key Features: Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment. Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem. Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community. Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs. Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all. Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
