New BitShares Price (NBS)
The live price of New BitShares (NBS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key New BitShares Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- New BitShares price change within the day is +3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of New BitShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of New BitShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of New BitShares to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of New BitShares to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+61.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+54.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of New BitShares: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.37%
+92.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NBS is an OSS (open source) solution for DeFi (decentralized finance) business and DEX (decentralized exchange) based on DPOS consensus and implemented with DAO's organizational management structure. The graphene technology used by NBS is one of the most advanced blockchain technologies on the market
|1 NBS to VND
₫--
|1 NBS to AUD
A$--
|1 NBS to GBP
￡--
|1 NBS to EUR
€--
|1 NBS to USD
$--
|1 NBS to MYR
RM--
|1 NBS to TRY
₺--
|1 NBS to JPY
¥--
|1 NBS to RUB
₽--
|1 NBS to INR
₹--
|1 NBS to IDR
Rp--
|1 NBS to KRW
₩--
|1 NBS to PHP
₱--
|1 NBS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NBS to BRL
R$--
|1 NBS to CAD
C$--
|1 NBS to BDT
৳--
|1 NBS to NGN
₦--
|1 NBS to UAH
₴--
|1 NBS to VES
Bs--
|1 NBS to PKR
Rs--
|1 NBS to KZT
₸--
|1 NBS to THB
฿--
|1 NBS to TWD
NT$--
|1 NBS to AED
د.إ--
|1 NBS to CHF
Fr--
|1 NBS to HKD
HK$--
|1 NBS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NBS to MXN
$--