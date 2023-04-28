Follow Crypto Price Trends | MEXC Exchange

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1
BCE
2
ZYGO
3
STBU-ARB
4
DMC
5
Huma Finance
HUMA
6
COM3
7
IAI
8
DinoSwap
DINOOLD
9
STABUL
10
JUNE
11
HP
12
IFR
13
PAL
14
VIRTUALAI
15
OTK
16
H1
17
RKNE
18
MCCOLD
19
TQ
20
EINSTEIN
EIN
21
SOON-SOL
22
ANON-SONIC
23
A
24
MNSRY-BSC
25
BOMB-TONCOIN
26
SILO
27
GIZA-BASE
28
GIZA-BSC
29
RZR
30
SUPR-ETH
31
SUPR
32
Levana
LVN
33
OGPU
34
SHIBBABY
35
STOCAT
36
DFOHUB
BUIDLOLD
37
BAISHI
38
ETH-SUPERSEED
39
ARIO
40
BEBE-BECHAIN
41
NXPC-BSC
42
BUN
43
USDT-KAIA
44
ELDE
45
ETH-SOONETWORK
46
IUP
47
BULLET
48
TEL-MATIC
49
SAP
50
LUNR-BSC
51
DONG
52
CIX
53
NODE-XDAI
54
Fenerbahce Token
FBOLD
55
BPVC
56
BPINKY
57
GOMINING-BSC
58
MOGGO
59
BVB
BVB
60
TRIAS-MATIC
61
LYO
62
Egretia
EGT
63
DYM-DYMEVM
64
DORA-DORA
65
Prosper
PROS-BSC
66
MAU
67
CHZ-CHZ
68
ZRC-ZIRCUIT
69
Patientory
PTOY
70
Spice
SFIOLD
71
BLAT
72
MAMA
73
ITF
74
KERBAL
75
GPT4O
76
MOXY
77
RIOOLD
78
Cindicator
CND
79
Consensus
SENOLD
80
Avavcriptions
AVAV1
81
EZSWAP
82
RIGO
83
BXN-BLACKFORT
84
LOVECOIN
LOVE1
85
NARCO
86
EJS-BSC
87
WEXO
WEXO
88
TOKEN-ETH
89
PANDORA
90
CEEK-ETH
91
IOTA-BSC
92
Alpha-152
ALPHA152
93
ETH-MORPH
94
FUN1
95
KMA-MANTA
96
Atlas Token
ATLS
97
PTESTC01
98
PerfBloc
PBL
99
Clover
CLV-BSC
100
Genesis Shards
GS
101
ALTR
102
Sunduck
SUNDUCK
103
Academy
ACAD
104
CBK-MATIC
105
TLOS-TLOSEVM
106
TENSET
10SET
107
RDNT-BSC
108
AquaGoat
AQUAGOAT
109
PSG-CHZ
110
EGC-EGAX
111
ANIME-ARB
112
WLD-OP
113
App Rendering Power
ARP
114
NEO-NEO3
115
AZERO-AZEROZKEVM
116
PKT
PKT
117
vocalchain
VOC
118
PEPEWIFHAT
119
O
120
Geojam Token
GEOJAM
121
CARROT
122
TemDAO
TEM
123
BMT-BSC
124
BAGOLD
125
ZKasino
ZKAS
126
CFX-BSC
CFX-BSC
127
BOOOLD
128
XTZ-XTZ
129
CYBER-BSC
130
STG-ETH
131
SANA
132
DGOLD
133
RENTAOLD
134
Andre Cronje index
MX09
135
USDT-APTOS
136
STEPN-SOL
137
ACryptoSI
ACSI
138
TrueUSD
TUSD-TRX
139
LUBE
140
EFOR
EFOR
141
Identity Hub
IDHUB
142
SUGR
143
CORN
CORNOLD
144
CashBet Coin
CBC
145
DBC-DBC
146
WAX
WAX
147
FNFSOLD
148
TDY
149
JTC
150
METX
151
FUSE-FUSE
152
TLW
153
ERIC
154
PTESTC03
155
Eligma
ELI
156
Public Chain Index
MX03
157
LUC1
158
DOGEMEME
159
G7-GAME7
160
HAVAH
HVH
161
Coin Artist
COIN
162
FREYA
163
WLD-WORLDCHAIN
164
0xSniper
0XS
165
WFI
166
PEM
PEM
167
Edoge
EDOGE
168
WazirX
WRX
169
Omix
OMX
170
Bridge Bot
BRIDGEOLD
171
HDNOLD
172
CPI
173
Toro Inoue
TORO
174
ROADLY
ROADLY
175
G-GRAVITY
176
WCA
177
VELO-XLM
VELO-XLM
178
PumpBTC
PUMP-BSC
179
GAS
GASNEO-NEO3
180
BOOP-BSC
181
FDC
182
IPOR
IPOR
183
IMX-IMMUTABLE
184
REI1
185
Datamine
DAM
186
KERNEL-ARB
187
FLUX-BSC
188
Covalent
CQT
189
N3-SOL
190
WTFABCDE
191
MDUS
192
SONICSUI
193
Pumapay
PMA
194
TAIKO-TAIKO
195
ORBGUY
196
SaitaChain
STC
197
QIE
198
DE
199
KATA-ETH
200
DOGEFLOKI
201
HYPER-BSC
202
Disciplina
DSCP
203
Blitz Labs
BLITZ
204
Robonomics
XRT
205
RR
206
DEP-BSC
207
SOURCETON
208
NEM
XEM
209
Redbrick
BRIC
210
MND
211
OPUL-ETH
212
WCO-XDC
213
Plutus DeFi
PLT1
214
BNC-BNCPOLKA
215
ETH-INK
216
MarsDAO
MDAO
217
NONE
SILLYCOIN
218
MUA
219
Blinks.gg
BGG1
220
Morse
MORSE
221
BLOKAID
222
PlayDapp Token
PLA
223
Bitdepositary
BDT1
224
MERLINAI
225
FOR-BSC
226
Orion Protocol
ORN
227
Astra Nova
RVV
228
SunMaga
SUNMAGA
229
USDS
230
WAR3
231
Shopping
SHOP
232
DOGE-BSC
233
ELF-ELF
234
PYP
PYP
235
CHINU
236
ARTEM
237
NePay
NEP
238
hiSEALS
HISEALS
239
MAGIC-ARB
240
INJ-INJ
241
FLUX-ETH
242
SOSO-BASE
243
ZKP-ETH
244
Friend tech
FRIEND
245
Mango Markets
MNGO
246
AMAL
247
Lovely Inu
LOVELY
248
DAR-ETH
249
NODE
250
DUAL
251
Seele
SEELE
252
ETH-POLYGONZKEVM
253
FPC
254
SHEGEN
255
HXTZ
HXTZ
256
ETH-KROMA
257
MLT-BSC
258
SWTR
259
TYTOLD
260
Teloscoin
TELOS
261
YLAY
262
LAVITA
263
MeconCash
MCH
264
Polkadot Eco Index
MX06
265
ETH-STARK
266
ARTIC
ARTIC
267
HyperQuant Token
HQT
268
PRONUT
269
BNB-XTERIO
270
DIONE-DIONE
271
Artfinity
ARTFINITY
272
daostack
GEN
273
OGBX
274
FREEDOMOLD
275
DRAGONCOIN
276
USDT-CELO
277
MANA-KOINOS
278
PROM-BSC
279
Enumivo
ENU
280
World Mobile Token
WMT
281
ALICE-BSC
ALICE-BSC
282
OTX
283
HLTC
HLTC
284
HBTC
HBCH
285
M40
286
Terareum
TERA2
287
BPAY
288
Liquidity Network
LQD
289
PIZA
PIZA
290
DefiPulseIndex
DPI
291
AXS-BSC
292
5TARS
293
Hashgard
GARD
294
Pchain
PAIOLD
295
Game.com
GTC1
296
Injex Finance
INJX
297
AIOZ Network
AIOZ-ETH
298
Everscale
EVER-ETH
299
Baer Chain
BRC
300
CATBOY-ETH
301
VANRY-VANRY
302
VC-BSC
303
USDC-SONIC
304
ReduX
REDUX
305
HETH
HETH
306
SWELL-SWELL
307
RGR
308
ColorfulCat
COLORFULCAT
309
LUMINA
310
President Trump
47
311
BAD AI
BADAI
312
GROKCM
313
5IRE-FIRE
314
Bee
BEE
315
SPA-ARB
316
DFYN
DFYN-MATIC
317
FFORCE IEO
WOZX
318
ZOOM
319
AI Matrix System
AIMS
320
HFIL
HFIL
321
WQT-BSC
322
Husby
HUSBY
323
MAGIC-TREASURE
324
RVFOLD
325
LOT
326
DUSK-BSC
327
ROCKY
328
MPX
329
ETH-ZKLINK
330
Tether
USDT-TRX
331
Function X
FX
332
ETH-RIVALZ
333
SKY
334
CRO-CRO
335
DEGO-BSC
336
YAKUB
337
Augmate
MATE
338
CryptoXpress
XPRESS
339
USDC-AVAX
340
BTC-MERLIN
341
GNS-ARB
342
Major Crypto Index
MX01
343
ETH-OP
344
SWEAT-NEAR
345
RETARDIA
346
AllianceBlock
ALBT
347
MARIONAWFAL ON X
MARIO
348
MO
349
Unbanked
UNBNK
350
Shibnobi
SHINJA
351
ChatCoin
CHATOLD
352
ETHAX
353
MOVE-MOVEMENT
354
MAVIA-BASE
355
BEBEOLD
356
OZONECHAIN
357
Jarvis
JRT
358
ETH-ABSTRACT
359
REVOOLD
360
HBSV
HBSV
361
NFUP
NFUP
362
AICOIN
363
TUSD-BSC
364
ZKML
365
YOYOW
YOYOOLD
366
WSMOLD
367
GLUE
368
Seele Token
SEEL
369
Polymath
POLY
370
EURI-BSC
371
Organix
OGX
372
BLOCX-BLOCXEVM
373
WARS
374
ODOS-ETH
375
OLE-ETH
376
CATPEPE
377
Vitafin
LLJEFFY
378
Bitcoin Classic
BTCC
379
Wonderman Nation
WNDR
380
SXT-BASE
381
QKL
QKL
382
XCAD-BSC
383
Gamma
GAMMA
384
CIA
385
Pdx Token
PDX
386
MINE
387
2.0PEPE
2PEPE
388
SYN-AVAX
389
LOCK IN
LOCKIN
390
NIBBLES
391
HLN
392
Tether
USDT-AVAX
393
ANC-LUNA
ANC-LUNA
394
ETH-LINEA
395
ORCL
396
InteractWith
INTER1
397
TPT-BSC
TPT-BSC
398
HIGH-ETH
399
MEMEDOGS
400
CRESCITE
401
TIMES
402
ETH-SWAN
403
TBS
404
VisionX
VNX
405
Forefront
FF
406
CORNI
407
MOOX
408
GAMB
GMB
409
USACOIN
USACOIN
410
DOSE-ETH
411
WAWA
412
Premia
PREMIA
413
Morud
MORUD
414
Grayscale Index
MX08
415
EMG
416
ALPHA-BSC
417
OriginSport
ORS
418
GLQ-GLQ
419
OICH
420
VOKEN
VOKEN
421
RightMesh
RMESH
422
SHILL-BSC
423
ASTR-ASTAREVM
424
USDC-MATICNEW
425
Trillioner
TLC
426
XAH
427
degen the otter
DEGENOTTER
428
PEAQOLD
429
LIVE
430
THE LUMINA
TLT
431
O-MEE
OME
432
PTESTC02
433
EVRY-BSC
434
CHR-ETH
435
SENTinel
SENT
436
CSOL
437
Massive Protocol
MAV1
438
Dogekeng
DOGEK
439
KLVOLD
440
LIMO
441
BTX
442
Pylon Finance
PYLON
443
MetaDerby
DBY
444
WOD
WODAI
445
DEFI-BSC
446
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
447
XDOGE
448
ETH-MINDNETWORK
449
Unification
FUND-ETH
450
Iconomi
ICN
451
Catgirl
CATGIRL
452
OP-OP
453
SCE
454
MPRO
455
BDCC
456
Equalizer
EQL
457
NOIA
458
MET
459
WYZ
460
AIWOLD
461
AIPT
462
LAY
463
EOS
EOS
464
USDC-BASE
465
Mines of Dalarnia
DAR
466
WTY
467
TSOC
TSOC
468
SOPH
469
ZIG-BSC
470
HAEDAL-BSC
471
COSOLD
472
GXCERC20
GXCERC20
473
INTERGALACTIC
474
USDC-OPNEW
475
NightVerse Game
NVG
476
Cardstack
CARD
477
COMBO-BSC
478
YEC
YEC
479
FILX
480
HBTC
HBTC
481
A2S
482
MONG2.0
MONG2
483
UNO-BSC
484
Penta Network
PNT
485
SIGN-BASE
486
BlockChainStore
BCST
487
Cannaland Token
CNLT
488
SXP-SXP
489
Coin98
C98-ETH
490
TWO
TWO
491
dandy.dego
DANDY
492
PKN-ETH
493
LIVR
494
MachineXchangeCoin
MXC
495
LTO Network
LTO
496
OVEIT
497
Connext
NEXT
498
PIZZA
499
AIPG
500
RD
501
Dark Wolf
DWOLF
502
ETH-SWELL
503
Monr
MONR
504
KDX
505
USDC-APTOS
506
Platinum Bunny Token
PBUNNY
507
MCH RAYS
RAYS
508
ETH-ZIRCUIT
509
DVI-ETH
510
Radio Caca
RACA-BSC
511
Fuse Dollar
FUSD
512
CashPepe
CASHPEPE
513
HUGE
514
MYST-MATIC
515
Moovy
MOIL
516
LIE
517
WTRTL
518
Bajun Network
BAJU
519
COPU
520
QBAI
521
GIV Token
GIV
522
Palmswap
PALM
523
UNX
524
ETH-MANTA
525
Nika
NIKA
526
MAX-MATIC
527
PORY
528
USDE-TONCOIN
529
Wibson
WIB
530
LayaOne
LAYA
531
PalletOneToken
PTN
532
Plumpy Dragons
LOONG
533
ETH-HEMI
534
ARIX-TONCOIN
535
Locus Chain
LOCUS
536
SZ
SZ
537
Voxel X Network
VXL
538
2KEY
2KEY
539
ARB-ETH
540
USTC-LUNC
541
LongOption
LONG
542
YOUR
543
CSUN
544
Polkaswap
PSWAP
545
ZRO-ARB
546
INJ-BSC
547
SAIL
548
KAN
KAN
549
OKB-OKT
550
WHT
WHT
551
PSPP
552
Defibox
BOXOLD
553
OLYMPE
554
LAP
555
NFPOLD
556
IUX
557
DHV
558
DCPTG
DCPTG
559
ASTAR-ASTAREVM
560
RMV-ETH
561
COTI-BSC
562
SNOWBALL
563
NAC-GAT
564
CyberMiles
CMT
565
BinaryX
BNX
566
SKALENetwork
SKALE
567
ERAOLD
568
Tether
USDT-OP
569
LUCIC
570
xBTC
XBTC
571
CELOTEST
572
Eminer
EM
573
Bezant
BZNT
574
BBBOLD
575
WUKONGMUSK
576
BASEHEROES
577
BBS
BBS
578
SPONGEOLD
579
REEF-REEF
580
ETH-ZKSYNC
581
COBY
582
2.0
2
583
FURIOLD
584
PRX-PAREX
585
Ftoken
FTOLD
586
bDollar
BDO
587
UNI-BSC
588
XODEX-XODEX
589
CRO-CRONOS
590
EDU-EDUCHAIN
591
PEPECHAIN
592
DAV NETWORK
DAV
593
SMH
594
MDEX
595
CVPAD
596
SIMBA
597
BTC-BSQUARED
598
CANA
599
SHIB-BSC
600
EVC
601
GINOAOLD
602
Stox
STOX
603
PSOLD
604
DOGE-DRC20
605
DERI-ETH
606
AVOCADO BG
AVO
607
SIGN-BSC
608
SCALE
609
SHIDO-SHIDO
610
MX-BSC
MX-BSC
611
FTM-FTM
612
ROUTE-ROUTE
613
ETH-ARBNOVA
614
FROGS
615
LRS
616
USDT-OKT
617
LIFE-BSC
618
AARK
619
Effective
EACC
620
TAGAI
621
Blockchain Brawlers
BRWL
622
CATEDUCK
623
Fantom
FTM
624
SQUAWKV2
625
NWC-XLM
626
XD
627
UNDEAD
628
MOGA
629
Moon Dawg
MOONDAWG
630
Chainge
CHNG
631
ADPB
632
BNB-OPBNB
633
Refereum
RFR
634
UniTrade
TRADE1
635
CRTS-ETH
636
Pteria
PTERIA
637
XR One
XR1
638
DAOhaus
HAUS
639
I20
640
Essentia
ESS
641
Hyperion
HYN
642
DOGSWAG
643
AMeiToken
AMT
644
NEONLINK
645
MeowCat
MEOWCAT
646
Jot Art
JOT
647
SKX
SKX
648
BLOK-BSC
649
ZO-BSC
650
FTVT
651
ContentValueNetwork
CVNT
652
UNIPEPE
653
Airdrop Token
AIRDROP
654
PACOIN-OCTA
655
BICOIN
656
ZES
ZES
657
DATY
658
StarCurve
XSTAR
659
GOLDBLOCK
GBK
660
ZEBI
ZEBI
661
VIDT-BSC
662
Bitcoinbing
BING
663
FHE-ETH
664
FAAI
665
DeFi Index
MX04
666
Indexed Finance
NDXOLD
667
KCASH
KCASH
668
EVEROLD-ETH
669
SHIB3
670
EPEP
671
BTC-BSC
BTC-BSC
672
MBDOLD2
673
MX-MORPH
674
GenieBot
GENIE
675
BTC-TAP
676
Unbound Finance
UNB
677
UNIT0-UNIT0
678
Nebula AI
NBAI
679
Axol
AXOL
680
STO-BSC
681
GPS-BSC
682
BNB-MATCHAIN
683
ECOAI
684
ULTIMA-ULTIMA
685
SIPHER
686
ZBU-BASE
687
FileStorm
FST1
688
PDM
689
XLS-MATIC
690
USDT-SOL
USDT-SOL
691
USDC-BSC
692
DGMA
693
DONOLD
694
CELOTESTTOKEN
695
FileKdex
FIK
696
USDC-SOL
USDC-SOL
697
DxChain Token
DX
698
ORION
ORI
699
ETH-FUEL
700
Switch
ESH
701
Yuan Chain New
YCC
702
Sharder
SSOLD
703
MUVA
704
YANSHOU05-224244
705
PERL.eco
PERL
706
KPHA
707
AXL INU
AXL1
708
SKXOLD
709
CATTON-SOL
710
BNB-BSC
BNB-BSC
711
Binamon
BMON
712
DOLO-BERACHAIN
713
ZYN-MATIC
714
Alita Network
ALITA
715
QKC-ETH
716
BADGE Token
BADGE
717
NUM-ETH
718
Halving Crypto Index
MX02
719
ACX-ARB
720
Aurox
URUS
721
Huobi Pool Token
HPT
722
MEFLEX
MEF
723
XTZ-ETHERLINK
724
ZZS
725
ETH-BLAST
726
HUAHUA-HUAHUA
727
YANSHOU0518-1155
728
VRX
729
Xpool
XPO
730
MANTRA DAO
OMOLD
731
SPHYNX
732
FOREST
733
USDC-NEAR
734
YFIM
YFIM
735
USDC-SUI
736
NANA
737
MBDOLD
738
DBC-DBCEVM
739
USDT-MATIC
USDT-MATIC
740
EVMOS-EVMOSETH
741
CROS-MATIC
742
DBPEPE
743
OCT-NEAR
744
FUEL-ETH
745
ZeroX
ZEROX
746
Suiman
SUIMAN
747
CESHI-20230428
748
TAL
749
DUBX
750
KAVA-KAVAEVM
751
Nireafty
NRT
752
KMONOLD
753
Ribbon
RBN
754
MOON1
755
ETH-TAIKO
756
BONE-SHIBARIUM
757
hiBEANZ
HIBEANZ
758
SAVE
759
ROSE-ROSE
760
LAI-LAYERAI
761
USDT
USDT-TONCOIN
762
MDULUCKY
MDULY
763
ETH-WORLDCHAIN
764
XODEX-ETH
765
BTK
766
FLM-NEO3
767
OriginTrail
TRACOLD
768
KeeperDAO
ROOK
769
USDT-BSC
USDT-BSC
770
KYOTO
771
CANTO-CANTOEVM
772
Aquarius
AQUARIUS
773
BS
774
PYME
775
BTC-BTCRUNES
776
MITHCash
MIC
777
MOOLA
778
TRCLOLD
779
HYDRA-HYDRAGON
780
MARSH-BSC
781
Morphware
XMW
782
PROMPT-BASE
783
ISP-BSC
784
XRD-ETH
785
ZJLT
ZJLT
786
NNAI
787
Skyward Finance
SKYWARD
788
SRX
789
DLLM
790
Blum
BLUM
791
SLP-BSC
792
WagieBot
WAGIEBOT
793
ETH-ECLIPSE
794
TSUJI
795
LUXWORLD
LUXOLD
796
CST
797
CitaDAO
CITAKNIGHT
798
NERO
799
ETH-SONEIUM
800
Glitter Finance
XGLI
801
CHOMP
802
Telos
TLOS-BSC
803
ETH-BASE
ETH-BASE
804
BLPE
805
melo
MELO
806
USDT-TON
807
REVOMON
808
XrpMoonPepeinuHomerS
DOGECOINOLD
809
xprt
XPRT
810
LUNR-ETH
811
DSIMPSON
812
SaitaRealty
SRLTY
813
AIBCOIN
814
DFUEL
815
Shiba Lite
SHIBLITE
816
Moeda Loyalty
MDA
817
XRP-ROOT
818
ID-BSC
819
WCO-WADZ
820
ANZ
821
BXA
BXA
822
Bitfree Cash
BFC2
823
PYR-MATIC
824
ACUMEN
825
POLT1
826
Viberate
VIB
827
Gyroscope
GYFI
828
SEI-SEIEVM
829
KERNEL-BSC
830
ACX-OP
831
ML-ML
832
EPT-BSC
833
ZKL-ZKLINK
834
DELTA
DELTA
835
PIXEL-RONIN
836
beefyfinance
BIFI1
837
XENS
838
Neoki
NKO
839
EVLD
840
OptionRoom
ROOM
841
Glory Finance
GLR
842
BONZI
BONZI
843
Attack Wagon
ATK
844
WrappedSOTE
WSOTE
845
TMX
TMX
846
OAX
OAXOLD
847
CICCA
848
SHRK
849
BTAF
850
IQ-ETH
851
DOT-DOTASSETHUB
852
USD2
853
DataQ
DQAI
854
Tds
TDS
855
TSTOLD
856
STOS-STOS
857
HFT-BSC
858
XSHRAP
XSHRAP
859
DACC
DACC
860
BULL1
861
MNT-MNT
862
Eximchain
EXC
863
BETF
864
BORZ
865
EdenChain
EDN
866
Rome
ROME
867
CATNIP
868
SFUEL
869
bAlpha
BALPHA
870
SUNNED
SUNNED
871
SHELL-ETH
872
H2O
H2O
873
ASNOW
ASNOW
874
BITICA
875
CRU-CRUST
876
PPD
877
Shiba Predator
QOM