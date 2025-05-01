New Order Price (NEWO)
The live price of New Order (NEWO) today is 0.00174528 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 296.17K USD. NEWO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key New Order Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- New Order price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 169.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEWO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEWO price information.
During today, the price change of New Order to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of New Order to USD was $ -0.0000526226.
In the past 60 days, the price change of New Order to USD was $ -0.0000957453.
In the past 90 days, the price change of New Order to USD was $ -0.001300164729467048.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000526226
|-3.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000957453
|-5.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001300164729467048
|-42.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of New Order: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
New Order was created with a goal to build a self-governing incubator positioned to assist DeFi innovation, through promoting new asset classes, chain independence and machine learning. Our community includes some of the most accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be rendered through embracing collaboration, non-segregation and multi-chain at its base. Web3, as compared to the legacy internet of the present, is best utilized through collaboration and communal contribution as opposed to the oligopolistic domination witnessed today. This vision has yet to be widely developed in the blockchain space, and thus is largely bottlenecked by the lack of interoperability, and this is exactly why we are introducing New Order. New Order is an Ecosystem DAO that is built to operate as a launchpad for the most innovative Web3 financial products, tools and applications that contribute to the vision of creating a fully composable financial ecosystem embracing multi-chain DeFi at its core. The DAO will support early stage projects aligned with its vision of being chain-agnostic, focused on a plethora of innovative new-age asset classes including data-driven tokens, NFT's and more. The primary goal is to create an ecosystem that is not bottlenecked by limiting interoperability and allow liquidity to freely enter markets and foster growth in the biggest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEWO to VND
₫45.9270432
|1 NEWO to AUD
A$0.0027226368
|1 NEWO to GBP
￡0.00130896
|1 NEWO to EUR
€0.0015358464
|1 NEWO to USD
$0.00174528
|1 NEWO to MYR
RM0.0075221568
|1 NEWO to TRY
₺0.0671758272
|1 NEWO to JPY
¥0.2511108864
|1 NEWO to RUB
₽0.1433572992
|1 NEWO to INR
₹0.1477030464
|1 NEWO to IDR
Rp29.0879883648
|1 NEWO to KRW
₩2.4932546496
|1 NEWO to PHP
₱0.0974040768
|1 NEWO to EGP
￡E.0.0888696576
|1 NEWO to BRL
R$0.0098957376
|1 NEWO to CAD
C$0.0023910336
|1 NEWO to BDT
৳0.2121038784
|1 NEWO to NGN
₦2.8059041088
|1 NEWO to UAH
₴0.0724465728
|1 NEWO to VES
Bs0.15009408
|1 NEWO to PKR
Rs0.4906505664
|1 NEWO to KZT
₸0.8913494016
|1 NEWO to THB
฿0.058554144
|1 NEWO to TWD
NT$0.0559885824
|1 NEWO to AED
د.إ0.0064051776
|1 NEWO to CHF
Fr0.0014311296
|1 NEWO to HKD
HK$0.01352592
|1 NEWO to MAD
.د.م0.0161612928
|1 NEWO to MXN
$0.0342423936