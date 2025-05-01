Newton On Base Price (NEWB)
The live price of Newton On Base (NEWB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEWB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Newton On Base Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Newton On Base price change within the day is +6.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEWB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEWB price information.
During today, the price change of Newton On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Newton On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Newton On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Newton On Base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Newton On Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+6.59%
+12.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Newton on Base or $NEWB is a meme coin inspired by the great Isaac Newton and his groundbreaking laws of motion. Aside from being just a meme we are motivated to give back and help donate to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education. Our ticker is a play on words as $NEWB may also refer to a "Noob" or "newby". We would like to bring all the crypto newcomers and welcome them to our community to be a part of something that really "Defies Gravity" in the name of Sir Isaac Newton and STEM!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEWB to VND
₫--
|1 NEWB to AUD
A$--
|1 NEWB to GBP
￡--
|1 NEWB to EUR
€--
|1 NEWB to USD
$--
|1 NEWB to MYR
RM--
|1 NEWB to TRY
₺--
|1 NEWB to JPY
¥--
|1 NEWB to RUB
₽--
|1 NEWB to INR
₹--
|1 NEWB to IDR
Rp--
|1 NEWB to KRW
₩--
|1 NEWB to PHP
₱--
|1 NEWB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEWB to BRL
R$--
|1 NEWB to CAD
C$--
|1 NEWB to BDT
৳--
|1 NEWB to NGN
₦--
|1 NEWB to UAH
₴--
|1 NEWB to VES
Bs--
|1 NEWB to PKR
Rs--
|1 NEWB to KZT
₸--
|1 NEWB to THB
฿--
|1 NEWB to TWD
NT$--
|1 NEWB to AED
د.إ--
|1 NEWB to CHF
Fr--
|1 NEWB to HKD
HK$--
|1 NEWB to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NEWB to MXN
$--