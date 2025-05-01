NEZHA Price (NEZHA)
The live price of NEZHA (NEZHA) today is 0.00007174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.74K USD. NEZHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEZHA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NEZHA price change within the day is +2.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of NEZHA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEZHA to USD was $ -0.0000179450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEZHA to USD was $ -0.0000509108.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEZHA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000179450
|-25.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000509108
|-70.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NEZHA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+2.39%
-14.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As NEZHA hits North American theaters in two days, we're bringing its fearless spirit to BSC—the perfect place for innovation and growth.
|1 NEZHA to VND
₫1.8878381
|1 NEZHA to AUD
A$0.0001119144
|1 NEZHA to GBP
￡0.000053805
|1 NEZHA to EUR
€0.0000631312
|1 NEZHA to USD
$0.00007174
|1 NEZHA to MYR
RM0.0003091994
|1 NEZHA to TRY
₺0.0027612726
|1 NEZHA to JPY
¥0.0103219512
|1 NEZHA to RUB
₽0.0058927236
|1 NEZHA to INR
₹0.0060713562
|1 NEZHA to IDR
Rp1.1956661884
|1 NEZHA to KRW
₩0.1024856118
|1 NEZHA to PHP
₱0.0040038094
|1 NEZHA to EGP
￡E.0.0036530008
|1 NEZHA to BRL
R$0.0004067658
|1 NEZHA to CAD
C$0.0000982838
|1 NEZHA to BDT
৳0.0087185622
|1 NEZHA to NGN
₦0.1153371154
|1 NEZHA to UAH
₴0.0029779274
|1 NEZHA to VES
Bs0.00616964
|1 NEZHA to PKR
Rs0.0201682662
|1 NEZHA to KZT
₸0.0366390528
|1 NEZHA to THB
฿0.002406877
|1 NEZHA to TWD
NT$0.0023014192
|1 NEZHA to AED
د.إ0.0002632858
|1 NEZHA to CHF
Fr0.0000588268
|1 NEZHA to HKD
HK$0.000555985
|1 NEZHA to MAD
.د.م0.0006643124
|1 NEZHA to MXN
$0.0014075388