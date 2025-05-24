nfinityAI Price (NFNT)
The live price of nfinityAI (NFNT) today is 0.03980562 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NFNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key nfinityAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.82K USD
- nfinityAI price change within the day is -4.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of nfinityAI to USD was $ -0.00176961516953083.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nfinityAI to USD was $ -0.0057702823.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nfinityAI to USD was $ -0.0058218227.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nfinityAI to USD was $ -0.02324960247242969.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00176961516953083
|-4.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0057702823
|-14.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0058218227
|-14.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02324960247242969
|-36.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of nfinityAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-4.25%
-6.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Infinite AI Models Accesible For All"
