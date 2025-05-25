NFT Ai Price (NFTAI)
The live price of NFT Ai (NFTAI) today is 0.00536524 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.08M USD. NFTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFT Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NFT Ai price change within the day is -1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 946.70M USD
During today, the price change of NFT Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFT Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFT Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFT Ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NFT Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
-1.81%
+73.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTAi is an innovative Web3 platform that merges AI technology with NFTs to redefine digital ownership, creativity, and asset utility. Our mission is to make NFT creation, discovery, and trading more intelligent, accessible, and rewarding for users across all experience levels. Our token $NFTAi is currently live on the Solana blockchain and listed on Biconomy Exchange. We’re seeing a growing community and increasing demand for broader access to our token across reputable platforms.
