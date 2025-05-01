NFTBooks Price (NFTBS)
The live price of NFTBooks (NFTBS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 103.58K USD. NFTBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFTBooks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NFTBooks price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 64.74T USD
During today, the price change of NFTBooks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFTBooks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFTBooks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFTBooks to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NFTBooks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.38%
-0.94%
-3.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTBooks will create a platform for all book lovers to access and use the system easily. One of our strongest obligations is to create a platform so simple and easy to use and access that not only crypto literates will understand, but for everyone to operate. Not only smartphones, tablets, computers, but any device that can open NFTBooks application will be able to access and use our platform. We will be able to develop low-cost devices that have the simplest components (e.g., Atmel AVR32) but still have access to NFTBooks to take advantage of reuse in reading. This could make the coverage of NFTBooks better than the original book. Head Office: Level 8, 25 Restwell Street, Bankstown, NSW, 2200, Australia. Telephone: +61 2 9709 5070
